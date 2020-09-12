Bitcoin Private (BTCP) Price Tops $0.10 on Major Exchanges

Bitcoin Private (CURRENCY:BTCP) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 12th. In the last week, Bitcoin Private has traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Private coin can now be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00001001 BTC on popular exchanges. Bitcoin Private has a market capitalization of $499,422.69 and approximately $3,373.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $66.07 or 0.00633498 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.76 or 0.00084040 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00063169 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001945 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0943 or 0.00000904 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000550 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Coin Profile

Bitcoin Private (CRYPTO:BTCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Private’s official website is btcprivate.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Bitcoin Private Coin Trading

Bitcoin Private can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Private should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Private using one of the exchanges listed above.

