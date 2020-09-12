BitcoinV Price Hits $0.0131 on Top Exchanges (BTCV)

BitcoinV (CURRENCY:BTCV) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. BitcoinV has a total market cap of $50,299.93 and approximately $1,839.00 worth of BitcoinV was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BitcoinV has traded down 14.4% against the dollar. One BitcoinV coin can now be bought for about $0.0131 or 0.00000126 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002245 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002762 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Ixinium (XXA) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001261 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Martkist (MARTK) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0884 or 0.00000846 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000133 BTC.

BitcoinV Profile

BitcoinV (CRYPTO:BTCV) is a coin. It launched on March 4th, 2019. BitcoinV’s total supply is 3,835,150 coins. BitcoinV’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin_v and its Facebook page is accessible here. BitcoinV’s official website is www.bitcoinv.org. BitcoinV’s official message board is medium.com/@support_43415.

BitcoinV Coin Trading

BitcoinV can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitcoinV should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitcoinV using one of the exchanges listed above.

