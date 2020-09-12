BitTube Price Tops $0.0081 on Exchanges (TUBE)

BitTube (CURRENCY:TUBE) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 12th. One BitTube coin can currently be bought for about $0.0081 or 0.00000078 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, TradeOgre, Livecoin and Upbit. BitTube has a total market capitalization of $2.27 million and $5,114.00 worth of BitTube was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BitTube has traded 10.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.70 or 0.00817014 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003459 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003850 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000475 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0756 or 0.00000729 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000621 BTC.

BitTube Coin Profile

BitTube (TUBE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 31st, 2018. BitTube’s total supply is 279,236,666 coins. The official website for BitTube is coin.bit.tube . The Reddit community for BitTube is /r/ipbcoin. BitTube’s official Twitter account is @BitTubeApp.

BitTube Coin Trading

BitTube can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre, Upbit, Livecoin and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTube directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitTube should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitTube using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

