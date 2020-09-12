Block-Logic Price Tops $0.0142 on Exchanges (BLTG)

Block-Logic (CURRENCY:BLTG) traded 13% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 12th. Block-Logic has a market capitalization of $324,082.52 and approximately $1,230.00 worth of Block-Logic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Block-Logic coin can currently be purchased for $0.0142 or 0.00000136 BTC on major exchanges including STEX and SouthXchange. Over the last week, Block-Logic has traded up 31.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00060107 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 61.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000443 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000098 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded 93% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Block-Logic Coin Profile

BLTG is a coin. Block-Logic’s total supply is 35,045,912 coins and its circulating supply is 22,899,329 coins. Block-Logic’s official website is block-logic.com. Block-Logic’s official Twitter account is @BlockLogicBLTG.

Block-Logic Coin Trading

Block-Logic can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Block-Logic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Block-Logic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Block-Logic using one of the exchanges listed above.

