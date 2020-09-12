BonusCloud Achieves Market Capitalization of $566,938.03 (BXC)

BonusCloud (CURRENCY:BXC) traded 9.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. BonusCloud has a total market cap of $566,938.03 and approximately $24.00 worth of BonusCloud was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BonusCloud has traded 13% lower against the US dollar. One BonusCloud token can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001564 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00045292 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00007145 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $513.30 or 0.04914210 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00005208 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002606 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00038207 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00053825 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About BonusCloud

BXC is a token. Its genesis date was December 12th, 2018. BonusCloud's total supply is 7,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,109,383,414 tokens. BonusCloud's official website is bonuscloud.io.

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for BonusCloud is medium.com/@bonuscloud.

Buying and Selling BonusCloud

BonusCloud can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BonusCloud directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BonusCloud should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BonusCloud using one of the exchanges listed above.

