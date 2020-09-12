Camping World Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWH) Position Increased by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Camping World Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWH) by 618.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 227,848 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 196,132 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.26% of Camping World worth $6,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Camping World during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Camping World in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Camping World in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Camping World by 1,700.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bluestein R H & Co. bought a new position in shares of Camping World in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Marcus Lemonis purchased 3,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.57 per share, for a total transaction of $100,390.15. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 544,221 shares in the company, valued at $16,092,614.97. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Tamara Ward sold 12,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total transaction of $426,418.36. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 147,500 shares in the company, valued at $5,209,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 57,415 shares of company stock worth $1,808,475 and have sold 6,512,073 shares worth $226,191,418. 49.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CWH shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on shares of Camping World from $33.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Truist started coverage on shares of Camping World in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Camping World from $13.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Camping World from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Camping World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Camping World presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.70.

Shares of NYSE CWH opened at $34.44 on Friday. Camping World Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $3.40 and a twelve month high of $42.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.75. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of -88.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 3.83.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $1.14. Camping World had a negative net margin of 0.19% and a negative return on equity of 102.93%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Camping World Holdings Inc will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 28th. Investors of record on Monday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 11th. This is a boost from Camping World’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Camping World’s payout ratio is -49.23%.

About Camping World

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor and camping retailer. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Services and Plans, Dealership, and Retail. It provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources for recreational vehicle (RV) owners and camping enthusiasts.

