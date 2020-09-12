Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Stock Holdings Increased by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 55.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,538 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,801 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $3,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the first quarter worth $29,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Canadian National Railway in the first quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.15% of the company’s stock.

CNI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. TD Securities boosted their target price on Canadian National Railway from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Canadian National Railway from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian National Railway presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.33.

NYSE CNI opened at $105.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $73.79 billion, a PE ratio of 25.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.86. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of $65.13 and a 1-year high of $107.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $101.96 and a 200-day moving average of $87.97.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The transportation company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.36. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 25.66% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 8th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.95%.

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

