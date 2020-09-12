Carlisle Companies, Inc. (NYSE:CSL) Shares Purchased by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies, Inc. (NYSE:CSL) by 811.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,875 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,291 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.09% of Carlisle Companies worth $6,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 45.6% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 297 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP grew its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 43,900.0% in the second quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 440 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 68.6% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 769 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $128,000. 88.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carlisle Companies stock opened at $121.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.51. The firm has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.87. Carlisle Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $97.55 and a 1 year high of $169.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $125.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.68.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $998.00 million. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 15.60%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Carlisle Companies, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. This is a boost from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 17th. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is presently 25.33%.

CSL has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $146.00 target price on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carlisle Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Carlisle Companies in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital upgraded Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $126.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Carlisle Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.38.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturing company. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction. The Carlisle Construction Materials segment offers thermoplastic polyolefin, ethylene propylene diene monomer rubber, and polyvinyl chloride roofing membranes that are used on non-residential low-sloped roofs; roofing accessories, such as flashings, fasteners, sealing tapes, coatings, and waterproofing products; rigid foam insulation panels for roofing applications; and specialty polyurethane products and solutions for various markets and applications.

