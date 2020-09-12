Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CPRX) Shares Bought by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CPRX) by 114.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 559,447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 298,251 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.54% of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals worth $2,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CPRX. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 275.6% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,328,566 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,208,000 after acquiring an additional 974,809 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,421,749 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,568,000 after purchasing an additional 392,281 shares during the last quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,300,000. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,469,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 864,147 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,327,000 after purchasing an additional 244,416 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Catalyst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of CPRX opened at $3.20 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.73 and its 200-day moving average is $4.20. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12 month low of $2.55 and a 12 month high of $6.82. The firm has a market cap of $329.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.54.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $29.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.97 million. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 34.87% and a return on equity of 44.37%. Research analysts anticipate that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CPRX shares. ValuEngine upgraded Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.67.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Profile

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases. It offers Firdapse, a proprietary form of amifampridine phosphate for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome in the United States.

Featured Article: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.