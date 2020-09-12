CCUniverse (UVU) Reaches Market Capitalization of $9,412.69

CCUniverse (CURRENCY:UVU) traded down 7.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 12th. One CCUniverse token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. CCUniverse has a market cap of $9,412.69 and approximately $15.00 worth of CCUniverse was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, CCUniverse has traded 26.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About CCUniverse

CCUniverse (CRYPTO:UVU) is a token. It launched on April 17th, 2019. CCUniverse’s total supply is 1,008,269,146 tokens and its circulating supply is 819,550,757 tokens. CCUniverse’s official website is ccuniverse.org. CCUniverse’s official Twitter account is @ccuniversefound and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for CCUniverse is medium.com/@ccuniverseuvucoin.

CCUniverse Token Trading

CCUniverse can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CCUniverse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CCUniverse should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CCUniverse using one of the exchanges listed above.

