Central Asia Metals Ltd (LON:CAML) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Central Asia Metals Ltd (LON:CAML) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 238.33 ($3.11).

Several equities analysts have commented on CAML shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Central Asia Metals in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 225 ($2.94) target price on the stock. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Central Asia Metals in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Central Asia Metals from GBX 145 ($1.89) to GBX 180 ($2.35) and gave the stock a “sector performer” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th.

Central Asia Metals stock traded up GBX 1.20 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 180 ($2.35). 517,858 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 397,512. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.68. The stock has a market cap of $316.85 million and a P/E ratio of 6.29. Central Asia Metals has a 1-year low of GBX 100.20 ($1.31) and a 1-year high of GBX 233 ($3.04). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 172.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 154.97.

Central Asia Metals Company Profile

Central Asia Metals plc, together with its subsidiaries, mines and explores for mineral properties. The company explores for copper, zinc, lead, silver, gold, and molybdenum deposits. The company holds a 100% interests in the solvent extraction-electro winning copper plant located near the city of Balkhash in central Kazakhstan; and Sasa mine located in north eastern Macedonia.

