ChatCoin (CHAT) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $118,278.00

ChatCoin (CURRENCY:CHAT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. One ChatCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges including BigONE, Coinnest, OKEx and Binance. ChatCoin has a total market cap of $1.33 million and $118,278.00 worth of ChatCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ChatCoin has traded up 12.3% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00053639 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10,416.80 or 0.99830197 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0903 or 0.00000866 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002188 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000425 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.30 or 0.00184947 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0752 or 0.00000721 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0897 or 0.00000860 BTC.

ChatCoin Profile

ChatCoin (CRYPTO:CHAT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ChatCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,000,640 coins. ChatCoin’s official website is www.openchat.co.

Buying and Selling ChatCoin

ChatCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, OKEx, EXX, BigONE, Huobi, LBank, ZB.COM, Coinnest and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChatCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChatCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ChatCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

