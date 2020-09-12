Christopher & Banks (NASDAQ:CBKC) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Christopher & Banks (NASDAQ:CBKC) announced its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.13), Bloomberg Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ CBKC opened at $0.17 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.20. Christopher & Banks has a 1-year low of $0.09 and a 1-year high of $0.68.

About Christopher & Banks

Christopher & Banks Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of private-brand women's apparel and accessories in the United States. The company designs and sells women's apparel and accessories to customers ranging in age from 50 and older. Its stores offer women's apparel consisting of casual clothing, everyday basics, wear-to-work, leisure/active wear, and sleepwear in missy, petite, and women sizes, as well as jewelry and accessories.

