Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Coffee had a negative return on equity of 1.01% and a negative net margin of 0.33%.

NASDAQ JVA opened at $3.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.80 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.99. Coffee has a 1 year low of $1.76 and a 1 year high of $5.20.

Coffee Holding Co, Inc manufactures, roasts, packages, markets, and distributes roasted and blended coffees in the United States, Australia, Canada, England, and China. The company offers wholesale green coffee products, which include unroasted raw beans of approximately 90 varieties that are sold to large, medium, and small roasters, as well as to coffee shop operators.

