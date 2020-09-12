CoinFi (COFI) 24 Hour Volume Hits $314.00

CoinFi (CURRENCY:COFI) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. CoinFi has a market cap of $297,940.14 and approximately $314.00 worth of CoinFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CoinFi token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including FCoin, IDEX, Gate.io and Cobinhood. Over the last seven days, CoinFi has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009582 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002374 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.84 or 0.00123038 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00049108 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.32 or 0.00271402 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.47 or 0.01614535 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000310 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0838 or 0.00000803 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.53 or 0.00206371 BTC.

About CoinFi

CoinFi launched on December 15th, 2017. CoinFi’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 213,428,034 tokens. CoinFi’s official website is www.coinfi.com. CoinFi’s official message board is medium.com/coinfi. CoinFi’s official Twitter account is @coin_fi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling CoinFi

CoinFi can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, FCoin, Kyber Network, Cobinhood, Kucoin and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CoinFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

