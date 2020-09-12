ColossusXT (COLX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.60 Million

ColossusXT (CURRENCY:COLX) traded down 32.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. Over the last seven days, ColossusXT has traded 30.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. ColossusXT has a market capitalization of $2.60 million and $182.00 worth of ColossusXT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ColossusXT coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About ColossusXT

ColossusXT (CRYPTO:COLX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2015. ColossusXT’s total supply is 12,319,955,229 coins and its circulating supply is 12,278,913,402 coins. ColossusXT’s official message board is medium.com/@colossusxt. ColossusXT’s official Twitter account is @colossuscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ColossusXT is /r/ColossuscoinX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ColossusXT is colossusxt.io.

Buying and Selling ColossusXT

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ColossusXT directly using US dollars.

