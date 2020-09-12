COVA Market Capitalization Tops $689,704.79 (COVA)

COVA (CURRENCY:COVA) traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. In the last seven days, COVA has traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar. COVA has a market cap of $689,704.79 and approximately $1.33 million worth of COVA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One COVA token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BitMax and Huobi.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get COVA alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009588 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002368 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.65 or 0.00121138 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00049148 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.18 or 0.00269759 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $168.11 or 0.01609554 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000314 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0838 or 0.00000803 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.62 or 0.00206971 BTC.

About COVA

COVA’s total supply is 6,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,496,011,000 tokens. The Reddit community for COVA is /r/Covalent_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for COVA is medium.com/@covatoken. The official website for COVA is covalent.ai. COVA’s official Twitter account is @covatoken.

COVA Token Trading

COVA can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi and BitMax. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as COVA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire COVA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase COVA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for COVA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for COVA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.