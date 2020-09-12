Crypton (CRP) Price Tops $0.16

Crypton (CURRENCY:CRP) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 12th. One Crypton coin can now be bought for $0.16 or 0.00001560 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Crypton has traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar. Crypton has a market cap of $400,867.26 and $765.00 worth of Crypton was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Crypton alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009591 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002365 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.67 or 0.00121407 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00048916 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.36 or 0.00271836 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001559 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.18 or 0.01611859 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000314 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009599 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Crypton Coin Profile

Crypton (CRYPTO:CRP) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 23rd, 2017. Crypton’s total supply is 2,461,113 coins. Crypton’s official Twitter account is @cranepay_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Crypton’s official website is u.is.

Buying and Selling Crypton

Crypton can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crypton should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crypton using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Crypton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crypton and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.