Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Boosts Stock Position in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 459.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,098 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 25,542 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Ulta Beauty worth $6,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ULTA. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 1.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 917,963 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $160,984,000 after purchasing an additional 10,829 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 2.2% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 808,785 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $142,104,000 after purchasing an additional 17,750 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 138.8% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 651,371 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $132,502,000 after purchasing an additional 378,588 shares in the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty in the first quarter worth about $109,436,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 5.3% in the second quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 617,753 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $125,663,000 after purchasing an additional 30,940 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ULTA opened at $228.90 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $217.05 and its 200-day moving average is $214.05. The stock has a market cap of $13.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.49. Ulta Beauty Inc has a twelve month low of $124.05 and a twelve month high of $304.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.63. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty Inc will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $57,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $575,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lorna Nagler sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.94, for a total transaction of $722,820.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,963 shares in the company, valued at $2,400,485.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ULTA shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. BofA Securities started coverage on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $268.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Ulta Beauty currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.32.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

