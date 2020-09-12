Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Buys 22,786 Shares of Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 256.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,786 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson were worth $6,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 13.6% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 416.7% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 341.5% in the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Willis Towers Watson by 43.4% during the first quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Willis Towers Watson by 45.2% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WLTW opened at $206.12 on Friday. Willis Towers Watson PLC has a 1-year low of $143.34 and a 1-year high of $220.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $26.71 billion, a PE ratio of 26.36 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $204.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $194.15.

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. Willis Towers Watson had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 14.32%. Willis Towers Watson’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson PLC will post 11.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. Willis Towers Watson’s payout ratio is 24.82%.

A number of brokerages have commented on WLTW. Raymond James cut Willis Towers Watson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Willis Towers Watson from $229.00 to $218.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Willis Towers Watson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Willis Towers Watson presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $213.07.

Willis Towers Watson Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

