Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Buys 31,763 Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 590.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,140 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,763 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Equifax were worth $6,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equifax in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Equifax by 33.3% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 472 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Equifax by 49.6% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 356 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Equifax by 23.5% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 404 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Equifax by 324.5% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 433 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. 93.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EFX stock opened at $162.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.90. Equifax Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.01 and a 12-month high of $181.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The credit services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.30. Equifax had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 8.03%. The firm had revenue of $982.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $923.62 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Equifax Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 24th. Equifax’s payout ratio is 27.76%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EFX shares. Stephens boosted their price objective on Equifax from $173.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Equifax from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. TheStreet raised Equifax from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Atlantic Securities lowered Equifax from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $151.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Equifax from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.81.

In other Equifax news, CFO John W. Gamble, Jr. sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total transaction of $2,883,475.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Bryson R. Koehler sold 8,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total value of $1,319,478.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,118 shares of company stock valued at $4,303,414 in the last three months. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), International, Workforce Solutions, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage loan origination information; financial marketing; and identity management services.

