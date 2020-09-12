Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Buys 53,742 Shares of Acceleron Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:XLRN)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Acceleron Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:XLRN) by 501.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 64,457 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,742 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.11% of Acceleron Pharma worth $6,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Acceleron Pharma during the second quarter valued at $47,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Acceleron Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Acceleron Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in Acceleron Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Acceleron Pharma alerts:

XLRN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Acceleron Pharma from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine lowered Acceleron Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Acceleron Pharma from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Acceleron Pharma from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Acceleron Pharma in a research report on Monday, August 24th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.57.

In related news, major shareholder Corp /De/ Celgene sold 2,241 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.28, for a total value of $229,209.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,008,510 shares in the company, valued at $716,830,402.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Habib J. Dable sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.41, for a total value of $4,820,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 139,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,432,226.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,241 shares of company stock valued at $5,228,709 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:XLRN opened at $90.39 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.44. Acceleron Pharma Inc has a fifty-two week low of $37.60 and a fifty-two week high of $110.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 12.02 and a quick ratio of 12.02.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $39.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.08 million. Acceleron Pharma had a negative return on equity of 31.62% and a negative net margin of 157.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.34) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Acceleron Pharma Inc will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Acceleron Pharma Company Profile

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. Its therapeutic candidates include luspatercept, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and beta-thalassemia; Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia and myelofibrosis.

Recommended Story: Reverse Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XLRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acceleron Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:XLRN).

Receive News & Ratings for Acceleron Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acceleron Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.