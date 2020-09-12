Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Grows Holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 443.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,277 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 64,689 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $6,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NTRS. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 80.6% during the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 363 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 429.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 450 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 712 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 831 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,024 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.03% of the company’s stock.

NTRS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Northern Trust in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Northern Trust from $87.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 15th. TheStreet upgraded Northern Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Northern Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Northern Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.54.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRS opened at $79.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Northern Trust Co. has a 52 week low of $60.67 and a 52 week high of $110.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.58.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The asset manager reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.09. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 21.36%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Northern Trust Co. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is currently 42.23%.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

