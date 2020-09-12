Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Increases Stake in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 210,467 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,675 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Twitter were worth $6,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Twitter by 122.2% during the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group lifted its stake in shares of Twitter by 430.1% during the second quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 986 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Twitter by 254.3% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,396 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twitter during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Twitter by 149.2% during the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,545 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Twitter from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Vertical Research upgraded Twitter to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective (up from $28.00) on shares of Twitter in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on Twitter from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Twitter from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.41.

In other news, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 11,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.27, for a total value of $428,457.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael Montano sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.62, for a total value of $58,835.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,520 shares of company stock valued at $2,858,863 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Twitter stock opened at $38.93 on Friday. Twitter Inc has a twelve month low of $20.00 and a twelve month high of $44.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.66. The company has a current ratio of 10.10, a quick ratio of 10.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.42 and a beta of 0.87.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The social networking company reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($1.24). Twitter had a negative return on equity of 12.17% and a negative net margin of 32.54%. The company had revenue of $683.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $708.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Twitter Inc will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

About Twitter

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

