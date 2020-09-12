Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Makes New Investment in Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:Z)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:Z) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 105,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,097,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of Z. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Zillow Group in the 2nd quarter worth $38,674,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Zillow Group in the second quarter valued at about $270,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in Zillow Group in the second quarter valued at about $455,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Zillow Group in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in Zillow Group by 32.3% in the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,962,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,038,000 after buying an additional 478,733 shares in the last quarter. 76.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

NASDAQ Z opened at $85.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.83. Zillow Group Inc has a 1-year low of $20.04 and a 1-year high of $92.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 9.73 and a current ratio of 10.08.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $768.35 million during the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 11.54% and a negative return on equity of 9.76%.

Z has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Standpoint Research lowered shares of Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $46.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zillow Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.00.

In related news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 5,371 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.10, for a total transaction of $338,910.10. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 46,941 shares in the company, valued at $2,961,977.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO David A. Beitel sold 9,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.58, for a total value of $837,957.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 63,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,848,848.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,548,044 shares of company stock worth $194,378,652. 19.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate and home-related brands on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to empowering consumers with unparalleled data, inspiration, and knowledge around homes and connecting them with real estate professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.

Read More: What is the float in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding Z? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:Z).

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.