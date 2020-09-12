Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases 137,593 Shares of Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL) by 251.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 192,300 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 137,593 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.13% of Jabil worth $6,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in Jabil in the second quarter worth $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Jabil by 22,210.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,693 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 6,663 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $213,000. 89.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on JBL shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Jabil from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jabil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Jabil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Bank of America raised shares of Jabil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Jabil from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.89.

NYSE JBL opened at $30.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 127.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Jabil Inc has a 1-year low of $17.63 and a 1-year high of $44.20.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 19th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.19. Jabil had a return on equity of 4.35% and a net margin of 0.15%. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Jabil Inc will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. Jabil’s payout ratio is currently 17.68%.

In other news, Director Timothy L. Main sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $525,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 292,583 shares in the company, valued at $10,240,405. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides electronic manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

