Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases 4,235 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) by 71.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,134 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,235 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $6,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 47.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,463,480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,772,849,000 after acquiring an additional 3,999,170 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 48.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,789,573 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,105,267,000 after buying an additional 3,191,724 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,844,995 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,892,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429,765 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,617,333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,766,308,000 after purchasing an additional 43,216 shares during the period. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,721,002 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $840,348,000 after purchasing an additional 44,708 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

REGN opened at $544.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $609.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $564.51. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52-week low of $271.37 and a 52-week high of $664.64.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $7.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.59 by $1.57. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 37.30% and a return on equity of 26.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.02 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 28.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $615.00 to $675.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Cfra reduced their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $557.00 to $549.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $525.00 to $626.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $584.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $584.46.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, VP Christopher R. Fenimore sold 3,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $590.89, for a total transaction of $2,101,204.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,008,657.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $654.46, for a total transaction of $455,504.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,689,369.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 166,884 shares of company stock worth $101,905,916 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

