Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Raises Holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 94.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 152,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,966 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Brown & Brown worth $6,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 90.9% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Brown & Brown during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Brown & Brown during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in Brown & Brown by 99.1% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in Brown & Brown by 263.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,533 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on BRO shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Brown & Brown from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Brown & Brown from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Brown & Brown from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.71.

In other news, EVP Robert W. Lloyd sold 21,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $971,346.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 17.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BRO opened at $44.64 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a one year low of $30.70 and a one year high of $48.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.69 billion, a PE ratio of 29.51 and a beta of 0.68.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $598.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $576.26 million. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 12.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, England, Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers commercial packages, group medical, workers' compensation, property risk, and general liability insurance products; and group and individual life, accident, disability, health, hospitalization, medical, dental, and other ancillary insurance products, as well as risk management, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

Featured Story: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO).

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.