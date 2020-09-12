Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Raises Holdings in DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC) by 76.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 371,040 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 161,073 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.15% of DXC Technology worth $6,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXC. Kore Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of DXC Technology by 95.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC raised its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 3,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 74.9% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 18,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. 84.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DXC shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of DXC Technology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Cfra dropped their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.70.

NYSE:DXC opened at $19.55 on Friday. DXC Technology Co has a 1 year low of $7.90 and a 1 year high of $38.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 2.40.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 29.90% and a positive return on equity of 14.79%. DXC Technology’s revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that DXC Technology Co will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through three segments: Global Business Services (GBS), Global Infrastructure Services (GIS), and United States Public Sector (USPS).

