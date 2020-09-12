Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Raises Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 756.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,767 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,472 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $6,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of UNP. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 120 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. 78.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.08, for a total value of $855,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,477,548.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.46, for a total transaction of $285,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,009,353. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,900 shares of company stock worth $1,915,490 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

UNP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 17th. Benchmark raised their target price on Union Pacific from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Union Pacific from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Union Pacific from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Union Pacific from $167.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.25.

Shares of NYSE:UNP opened at $195.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $105.08 and a 1-year high of $197.96. The company has a market capitalization of $131.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $186.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $165.23.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The railroad operator reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.54% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.30%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

