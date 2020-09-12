Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Reduces Stake in T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC decreased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,417 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 14,667 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $6,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TROW. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 423.1% in the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 204 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 36.3% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 398 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 35.3% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 337 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. 68.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TROW opened at $125.74 on Friday. T. Rowe Price Group Inc has a twelve month low of $82.51 and a twelve month high of $142.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $136.16 and its 200-day moving average is $120.20. The stock has a market cap of $28.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.13.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 35.05% and a return on equity of 29.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.03 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group Inc will post 8.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.61%.

TROW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub downgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $109.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Citigroup upped their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, June 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. T. Rowe Price Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.17.

In related news, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.33, for a total transaction of $13,433,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 366,424 shares in the company, valued at $49,221,735.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP David Oestreicher sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.20, for a total transaction of $696,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 94,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,125,864. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 119,000 shares of company stock valued at $16,048,400. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Recommended Story: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.