Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC reduced its stake in shares of FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 64.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,328 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 45,025 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in FleetCor Technologies were worth $6,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in shares of FleetCor Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 33.5% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 251 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of FleetCor Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 56.7% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 199 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 4,352.4% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 30,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 30,293 shares during the last quarter. 95.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FLT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut FleetCor Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $274.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised FleetCor Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $248.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on FleetCor Technologies from $273.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on FleetCor Technologies from $255.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. FleetCor Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $287.71.

Shares of NYSE:FLT opened at $231.00 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $248.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $242.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.43. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $168.51 and a 12-month high of $329.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $525.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $527.51 million. FleetCor Technologies had a net margin of 29.88% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.85 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that FleetCor Technologies, Inc. will post 10.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FleetCor Technologies Company Profile

FleetCor Technologies, Inc provides commercial payment solutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers fuel payment solutions to businesses and government entities that operate vehicle fleets, as well as to oil and leasing companies, and fuel marketers. Its fuel payment products are in the form of plastic cards, electronic RFID tags, and paper vouchers to purchase fuel, oil, vehicle maintenance supplies and services, and building supplies.

