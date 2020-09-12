Curve DAO Token (CRV) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $109.51 Million

Curve DAO Token (CURRENCY:CRV) traded up 11.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 12th. Curve DAO Token has a total market capitalization of $93.25 million and $109.51 million worth of Curve DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Curve DAO Token has traded 17.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Curve DAO Token coin can now be purchased for $2.05 or 0.00019838 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001550 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00046162 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00006750 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $524.07 or 0.05064999 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00005139 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002623 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00037845 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.66 or 0.00054657 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Curve DAO Token is a coin. It launched on September 6th, 2018. Curve DAO Token’s total supply is 1,322,783,596 coins and its circulating supply is 45,432,506 coins. The official website for Curve DAO Token is guides.curve.fi/everything-you-need-to-know-about-crv. Curve DAO Token’s official Twitter account is @CravyHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

