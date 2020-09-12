DAD Chain (DAD) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $851,736.00

DAD Chain (CURRENCY:DAD) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. DAD Chain has a market cap of $2.32 million and $851,736.00 worth of DAD Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DAD Chain token can now be bought for $0.21 or 0.00002395 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, DAD Chain has traded down 9.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001558 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00045271 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00007134 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $511.98 or 0.04905146 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00005203 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002607 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00038134 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00053650 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

DAD Chain (DAD) is a token. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2019. DAD Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,948,331 tokens. DAD Chain’s official website is dad.one. DAD Chain’s official message board is medium.com/@dad_chain. DAD Chain’s official Twitter account is @dad_chain.

DAD Chain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAD Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAD Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAD Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

