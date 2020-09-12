DAO.Casino Market Cap Hits $3.45 Million (BET)

DAO.Casino (CURRENCY:BET) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. DAO.Casino has a total market capitalization of $3.45 million and $160,297.00 worth of DAO.Casino was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DAO.Casino has traded 1.1% lower against the dollar. One DAO.Casino token can now be bought for approximately $0.0206 or 0.00000273 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DAO.Casino alerts:

Fusion (FSN) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00004360 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10,213.16 or 0.97878613 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Joulecoin (XJO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Tigercoin (TGC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

PitisCoin (PTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

C-Bit (XCT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

CaliphCoin (CALC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Sharkcoin (SAK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

About DAO.Casino

DAO.Casino (BET) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 24th, 2013. DAO.Casino’s total supply is 167,270,821 tokens. DAO.Casino’s official Twitter account is @Betacoin. DAO.Casino’s official website is dao.casino.

DAO.Casino Token Trading

DAO.Casino can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAO.Casino directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAO.Casino should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAO.Casino using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DAO.Casino Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAO.Casino and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.