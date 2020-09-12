Datamine Market Cap Reaches $1.12 Million (DAM)

Datamine (CURRENCY:DAM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 12th. In the last seven days, Datamine has traded down 3.1% against the dollar. One Datamine token can currently be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00001857 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Datamine has a market capitalization of $1.12 million and approximately $288,017.00 worth of Datamine was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

HEX (HEX) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00009034 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.76 or 0.00074257 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.69 or 0.00312875 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001715 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00043951 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000430 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00009119 BTC.

Datamine (DAM) is a token. Datamine’s total supply is 16,876,779 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,755,597 tokens. Datamine’s official website is bulwarkcrypto.com. Datamine’s official message board is medium.com/bulwark-cryptocurrency.

Datamine can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datamine directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datamine should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Datamine using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

