DeviantCoin (DEV) Price Hits $0.70

DeviantCoin (CURRENCY:DEV) traded up 7.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. One DeviantCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.70 or 0.00006736 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, DeviantCoin has traded 11.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. DeviantCoin has a market capitalization of $20.57 million and $130,990.00 worth of DeviantCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DeviantCoin Profile

DEV is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on February 16th, 2018. DeviantCoin’s total supply is 29,276,141 coins and its circulating supply is 29,276,140 coins. The Reddit community for DeviantCoin is /r/DeviantCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeviantCoin’s official Twitter account is @DeviantCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. DeviantCoin’s official website is deviantcoin.io.

DeviantCoin Coin Trading

DeviantCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeviantCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeviantCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeviantCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

