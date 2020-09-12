DigitalNote (XDN) Price Down 8.5% This Week

DigitalNote (CURRENCY:XDN) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. DigitalNote has a total market capitalization of $4.15 million and approximately $46,297.00 worth of DigitalNote was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, DigitalNote has traded down 8.5% against the US dollar. One DigitalNote coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.41 or 0.00826915 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003520 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003815 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000130 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000461 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000711 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000631 BTC.

About DigitalNote

DigitalNote is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It launched on May 30th, 2014. DigitalNote’s total supply is 5,078,339,204 coins and its circulating supply is 4,863,384,162 coins. The Reddit community for DigitalNote is /r/digitalNote and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DigitalNote’s official Twitter account is @DigitalNote_XDN and its Facebook page is accessible here. DigitalNote’s official website is www.digitalnote.biz.

According to CryptoCompare, “Maximum XDN number: 8 589 869 056 XDN Ready for mass adoption, accurate digital money, the 6th perfect number Libertarian XDN supply with ASIC resistant mining Unique model of market economy combined with blockchain technology Block reward: 150 XDN Constant DigitalNote base mining reward makes it predictable for miners Deposit interest rate: 0.4 to 1.094% annual The only cryptocurrency with blockchain deposits Block target time: 4 minute DigitalNote network is 2.5x faster than Bitcoin Mining algorithm: Proof-of-work, CryptoNight CPU-efficient mining process for average PC or laptop. Minimum transaction fee: 0.001 XDN Micropayments made easy with DigitalNote “

Buying and Selling DigitalNote

DigitalNote can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalNote directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigitalNote should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DigitalNote using one of the exchanges listed above.

