DLH Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:DLHC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

DLH Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:DLHC) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,000 shares, a growth of 141.4% from the August 15th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 70,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

NASDAQ DLHC opened at $7.70 on Friday. DLH has a 12 month low of $3.00 and a 12 month high of $11.49. The stock has a market cap of $96.80 million, a P/E ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $51.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.00 million. DLH had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 3.44%. As a group, analysts forecast that DLH will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of DLH in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. ValuEngine downgraded DLH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of DLH in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DLH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded DLH from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. DLH currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.67.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DLHC. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC bought a new stake in DLH during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,143,000. Wynnefield Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DLH by 5.2% in the first quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc. now owns 3,846,260 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,193,000 after purchasing an additional 188,730 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DLH in the second quarter valued at $809,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of DLH in the second quarter valued at about $286,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P grew its stake in shares of DLH by 10.6% in the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 107,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 10,299 shares in the last quarter. 64.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DLH Holdings Corp. provides healthcare and social services in the United States. It offers defense and veterans' health solutions, including case management, physical and behavioral health examinations, and medical administration and logistics services. The company also provides a range of human services and solutions, which consists of educational and environmental support services for the underserved children and youth comprising health, nutritional, parental, and behavioral services; and IT system architecture design, migration plan, and ongoing maintenance services.

