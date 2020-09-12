Eden Reaches Market Cap of $1.22 Million (EDN)

Eden (CURRENCY:EDN) traded 7.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. Eden has a market cap of $1.22 million and $46,068.00 worth of Eden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Eden token can now be bought for $0.0020 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, Bilaxy, Hotbit and BitForex. During the last seven days, Eden has traded up 20% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009588 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002368 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.65 or 0.00121138 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00049148 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.18 or 0.00269759 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $168.11 or 0.01609554 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000314 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0838 or 0.00000803 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.62 or 0.00206971 BTC.

Eden Profile

Eden’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 tokens. Eden’s official message board is edenchain.io/get-started/blog. Eden’s official Twitter account is @edenchainio. The Reddit community for Eden is /r/edenchainio. Eden’s official website is edenchain.io.

Buying and Selling Eden

Eden can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, BitForex, Hotbit and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Eden should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Eden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

