Egretia (EGT) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $4.02 Million

Egretia (CURRENCY:EGT) traded down 12.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. During the last seven days, Egretia has traded 17.3% higher against the dollar. One Egretia token can currently be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinEx, Hotbit, IDEX and Kucoin. Egretia has a market capitalization of $4.44 million and $4.02 million worth of Egretia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Egretia Profile

Egretia’s genesis date was May 26th, 2018. Egretia’s total supply is 8,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,218,701,582 tokens. The official website for Egretia is egretia.io. The official message board for Egretia is blog.egretia.io. Egretia’s official Twitter account is @Egretia_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Egretia is /r/Egretia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Egretia

Egretia can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, CoinEx, Hotbit, Bilaxy, IDEX and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Egretia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Egretia should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Egretia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

