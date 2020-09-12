Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Sold by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lowered its position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 45.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,031 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 39,345 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $6,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EA. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 34.3% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 861 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 2.2% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 55,177 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $5,527,000 after buying an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 112.3% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 16,494 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after buying an additional 8,724 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 17.0% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,941 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 11.1% in the first quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 13,645 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

EA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective (up from $127.00) on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Friday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $154.00 price objective (up from $130.00) on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Electronic Arts from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on Electronic Arts from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, June 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.52.

In related news, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.98, for a total value of $764,680.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,594 shares in the company, valued at $9,034,620.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.67, for a total transaction of $31,167,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,167,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 340,308 shares of company stock worth $43,745,504 over the last ninety days. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ EA opened at $126.02 on Friday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.69 and a 1-year high of $147.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $36.75 billion, a PE ratio of 23.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.77.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The game software company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.48. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 34.27% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

Read More: What is insider trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA).

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.