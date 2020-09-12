Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC Has $4.94 Million Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,986 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares during the quarter. Pfizer makes up 4.9% of Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 427,534,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,980,372,000 after acquiring an additional 3,464,207 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 292,621,398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,551,162,000 after acquiring an additional 830,299 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 224,808,113 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,337,737,000 after acquiring an additional 36,092,723 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 218,676,145 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,137,589,000 after acquiring an additional 24,950,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 89,953,885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,931,423,000 after acquiring an additional 910,123 shares in the last quarter. 69.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PFE shares. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Pfizer from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Pfizer from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine cut Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Pfizer from $18.50 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.19.

Pfizer stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.07. The company had a trading volume of 22,819,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,230,676. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.88 and a 12-month high of $40.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.66. The firm has a market cap of $198.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.67.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.55 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 30th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.53%.

In other Pfizer news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock acquired 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.55 per share, with a total value of $501,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

