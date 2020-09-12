Enviva Partners LP (NYSE:EVA) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its holdings in Enviva Partners LP (NYSE:EVA) by 12.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,060 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 12,020 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of Enviva Partners worth $3,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EVA. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Enviva Partners by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 331,058 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,847,000 after purchasing an additional 24,193 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Enviva Partners by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,677 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 6,976 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Enviva Partners by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,346 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,921 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Enviva Partners by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 69,348 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,499,000 after acquiring an additional 8,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Enviva Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $1,593,000.

Several brokerages recently commented on EVA. TheStreet upgraded shares of Enviva Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Enviva Partners in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Enviva Partners from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Enviva Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.67.

Shares of NYSE:EVA opened at $38.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 271.43 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Enviva Partners LP has a fifty-two week low of $20.63 and a fifty-two week high of $43.42.

Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The energy company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.08). Enviva Partners had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 3.43%. The company had revenue of $167.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.50 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Enviva Partners LP will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th were issued a $0.765 dividend. This represents a $3.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 14th. This is an increase from Enviva Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Enviva Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 510.00%.

About Enviva Partners

Enviva Partners, LP produces and supplies utility-grade wood pellets. It serves utilities and large-scale power generators in the United Kingdom and other European markets. Enviva Partners GP, LLC operates as the general partner of the company. Enviva Partners, LP was founded in 2013 and is based in Bethesda, Maryland.

