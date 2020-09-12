ERC20 (ERC20) Market Cap Tops $27.52 Million

ERC20 (CURRENCY:ERC20) traded up 26% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. ERC20 has a market cap of $27.52 million and approximately $141,743.00 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ERC20 has traded 54% higher against the dollar. One ERC20 token can now be bought for about $0.0244 or 0.00000234 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001563 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00045352 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00007151 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $512.49 or 0.04914128 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00005209 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002616 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00038313 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00054628 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

ERC20 is a token. Its genesis date was October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,996 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,126,570,974 tokens. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @ERC20project and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ERC20 is belance.io.

ERC20 can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ERC20 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ERC20 using one of the exchanges listed above.

