Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Acquired by Townsquare Capital LLC

Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 11.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,052 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,959 shares during the quarter. Facebook comprises 2.3% of Townsquare Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $33,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Facebook by 2.8% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,580,419 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $357,717,000 after acquiring an additional 43,122 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Facebook by 37.4% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 83,479 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $18,956,000 after acquiring an additional 22,741 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Facebook by 66.5% in the second quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 59,580 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $13,529,000 after acquiring an additional 23,790 shares during the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in Facebook in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,390,000. Finally, Covenant Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Facebook by 8.3% in the second quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 8,172 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.64, for a total value of $115,292.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,044,670.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 13,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.95, for a total transaction of $3,853,684.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 32,863 shares of company stock valued at $9,085,220. Corporate insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Facebook from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 price target (up from $240.00) on shares of Facebook in a research note on Friday, July 31st. UBS Group boosted their price target on Facebook from $242.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Wedbush upped their target price on Facebook from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $279.42.

Shares of NASDAQ FB traded down $1.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $266.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,899,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,124,564. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $137.10 and a one year high of $304.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $763.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $264.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $219.25.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. Facebook had a net margin of 31.29% and a return on equity of 22.90%. The business had revenue of $18.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.06 EPS for the current year.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

