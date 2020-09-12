Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Purchased by Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC

Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC lifted its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,433 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,719 shares during the period. Facebook comprises about 5.2% of Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $10,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Watson Rebecca acquired a new position in Facebook during the second quarter worth $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Facebook by 262.5% in the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 145 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Facebook in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Facebook in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $250.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Cfra cut shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $279.42.

In related news, CTO Michael Todd Schroepfer sold 112 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.09, for a total transaction of $29,354.08. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 498,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,583,197.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.54, for a total value of $125,900.04. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,266,684.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,863 shares of company stock worth $9,085,220 in the last ninety days. 14.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ FB traded down $1.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $266.61. The company had a trading volume of 18,899,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,124,564. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.10 and a fifty-two week high of $304.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $264.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $219.25. The firm has a market cap of $763.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.25.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. Facebook had a return on equity of 22.90% and a net margin of 31.29%. The company had revenue of $18.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

