Fauquier Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBSS) Short Interest Up 200.0% in August

Fauquier Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBSS) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the August 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eidelman Virant Capital increased its position in shares of Fauquier Bankshares by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 52,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Fauquier Bankshares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $380,000. Meridian Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Fauquier Bankshares by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 221,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Fauquier Bankshares by 66.3% during the 2nd quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 50,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salzhauer Michael increased its position in shares of Fauquier Bankshares by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 66,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 19,484 shares during the last quarter. 23.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fauquier Bankshares alerts:

Shares of FBSS opened at $15.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 0.79. Fauquier Bankshares has a 1 year low of $11.27 and a 1 year high of $22.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Fauquier Bankshares (NASDAQ:FBSS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.60 million for the quarter. Fauquier Bankshares had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 19.16%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 18th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 17th.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Fauquier Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

Fauquier Bankshares Company Profile

Fauquier Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Fauquier Bank that provides retail banking services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposits, including interest and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, and savings accounts; and time deposits. Its loan portfolio includes commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, construction and land loans, consumer and student loans, residential real estate loans, and home equity lines of credit.

See Also: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Fauquier Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fauquier Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.