Federated Hermes Inc. Cuts Stake in First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF)

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its stake in First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) by 29.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 300,440 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 127,160 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.31% of First Commonwealth Financial worth $2,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCF. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 103.1% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 609,982 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,904,000 after acquiring an additional 309,631 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 328.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 355,584 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,250,000 after acquiring an additional 272,528 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 6.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,420,357 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,262,000 after acquiring an additional 194,156 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 7.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,055,077 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,784,000 after acquiring an additional 139,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial during the first quarter valued at $993,000. 68.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First Commonwealth Financial alerts:

FCF stock opened at $7.75 on Friday. First Commonwealth Financial has a fifty-two week low of $6.77 and a fifty-two week high of $14.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $761.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.08.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.15. First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 20.32%. The company had revenue of $88.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. First Commonwealth Financial’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that First Commonwealth Financial will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 6th. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.00%.

Several research firms recently commented on FCF. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut First Commonwealth Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, ValuEngine cut First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.15.

First Commonwealth Financial Profile

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, and small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (ATM) services, as well as Internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

Featured Article: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for First Commonwealth Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Commonwealth Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.