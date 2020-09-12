Federated Hermes Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT)

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its position in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) by 83.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 319,628 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.12% of Green Dot worth $3,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Green Dot by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,466,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $189,577,000 after acquiring an additional 562,562 shares during the last quarter. Starboard Value LP bought a new position in Green Dot during the 1st quarter valued at $125,934,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Green Dot by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,629,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,379,000 after acquiring an additional 79,111 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Green Dot by 618.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 939,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,847,000 after acquiring an additional 808,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenhouse Funds LLLP boosted its stake in Green Dot by 51.8% during the 2nd quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 724,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,534,000 after acquiring an additional 247,046 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

In other Green Dot news, Director Kenneth C. Aldrich sold 4,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.61, for a total transaction of $222,645.54. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,223,208.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jason Bibelheimer sold 12,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $512,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 47,989 shares of company stock worth $2,257,977. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GDOT stock opened at $49.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 34.33 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.13. Green Dot Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.20 and a fifty-two week high of $56.92.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $316.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.94 million. Green Dot had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 7.96%. Green Dot’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Green Dot Co. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GDOT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Green Dot from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Green Dot from $34.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of Green Dot in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Green Dot from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Green Dot from $48.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.91.

Green Dot Company Profile

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, and other financial services.

